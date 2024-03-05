OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
OceanaGold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
OceanaGold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.