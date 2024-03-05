OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

