NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $251.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.90. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $259.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

