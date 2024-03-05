nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of nVent Electric worth $28,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 288,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.