Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NNY stock remained flat at $8.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 52,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,032. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

