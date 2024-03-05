Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NMT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

