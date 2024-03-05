Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NAZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 9,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,761. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

