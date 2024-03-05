Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 1.7 %

NUE stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.93. The company had a trading volume of 140,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,350. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

