NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.79

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 406663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.