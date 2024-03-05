Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE NVO traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $128.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

