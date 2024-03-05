Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 76.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 73.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.