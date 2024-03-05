Novartis AG (NVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.7772 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47.

Novartis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Novartis has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novartis to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

