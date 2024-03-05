NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of NOV worth $86,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

