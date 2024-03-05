Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.