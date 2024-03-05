Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 3,525,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524,143. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.