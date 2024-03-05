NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

