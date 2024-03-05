New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 5.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.70. 800,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,242,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 235,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

