Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVRO

Nevro Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

NYSE:NVRO opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.