Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $615.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.89. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $624.42. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

