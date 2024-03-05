Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Navigator worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Navigator by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on NVGS

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.