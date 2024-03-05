National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.62.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
