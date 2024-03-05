National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.96

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$108.96 and last traded at C$108.75, with a volume of 150898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.63.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

