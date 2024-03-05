Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.33. Myers Industries shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 52,421 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Stock Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $771.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

