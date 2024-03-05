Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th.

MSI opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

