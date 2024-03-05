Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 6.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 9,400,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,830. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.