MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.46.

Shares of MDB opened at $435.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.76. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

