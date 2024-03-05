Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is Jetstream Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jetstream Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises 2.9% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,712 shares of company stock worth $8,874,699. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,514. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.