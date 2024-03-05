Mizuho Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $115.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $102.50 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

NYSE COO opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,436,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

