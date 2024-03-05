MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MIXT

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.