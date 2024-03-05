Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

