Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIST. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

MIST opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 442,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 169,852 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

