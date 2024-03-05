MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVISFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MicroVision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.23 on Friday. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

