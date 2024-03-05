MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,216,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,709,397 shares.The stock last traded at $1,160.00 and had previously closed at $1,334.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Down 16.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total transaction of $2,558,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total value of $2,558,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,725 shares of company stock worth $68,565,776. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.