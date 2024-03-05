Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

