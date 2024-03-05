Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MCHP opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.