MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,838 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.41.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.