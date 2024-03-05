MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$55,840.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,840.00 ($36,259.74).

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

