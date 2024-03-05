MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$55,840.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,840.00 ($36,259.74).
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFF Capital Investments
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.