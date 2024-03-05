Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

MXC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.