Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.30

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 5153537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £87.15 million, a P/E ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.20.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

