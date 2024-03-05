Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.03 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and $2.11 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

