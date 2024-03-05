MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

