MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Up 4.6%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 2,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

MDB Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDB Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MDB Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDB Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

