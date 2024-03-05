Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.87

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.87 and last traded at $88.85, with a volume of 731875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.