Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at TD Cowen

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

MTDR opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.