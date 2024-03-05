Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. 91,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,823. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

