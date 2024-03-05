MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. 159,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,345. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

