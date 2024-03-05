MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $97.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

