Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

MCS stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 682.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 122,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

