Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $39.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 2,334,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,649. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, Director Ravi Gupta bought 135,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at $64,287,574.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Maplebear news, Director Ravi Gupta bought 135,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at $64,287,574.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,544,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,369,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,069,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

