Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $255.13. 15,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,451. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average is $215.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

View Our Latest Report on MANH

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.