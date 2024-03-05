MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

