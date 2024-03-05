M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,173,000 after buying an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

